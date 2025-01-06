The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals is heading to cinemas this spring with five titles announced

A number of recorded stage musicals are heading to the silver screen this spring.

Under the banner of The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals, five productions will be featured in over 500 cinemas across the UK and Ireland in HD and with state-of-the-art sound.

2 and 4 February 2025: Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (2019) – Recorded at the Sondheim Theatre in London’s West End, the all-star cast includes Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Matt Lucas.

2 and 4 March: Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (2012) – Filmed at The O2 Arena in London, the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical is performed by Ben Forster, Tim Minchin, Melanie C, Chris Moyles and a huge ensemble cast.

13 and 16 March: A Night With Janis Joplin: The Musical (2024) – Recently captured at the Peacock Theatre in the West End, the piece features Joplin’s and her musical idol’s greatest hits from “Piece of My Heart” to “Summertime”, and is led by Tony Award nominee Mary Bridget Davies.

30 March and 2 April: Billy Elliot: The Musical Live (2014) – Recorded at London’s Victoria Palace Theatre, Lee Hall and Elton John’s stage adaptation of the beloved 2000 film is directed by Stephen Daldry and choreographed by Peter Darling.

1 and 4 May: Bonnie and Clyde: The Musical (2022) – Filmed at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, the production sees Broadway favourite Jeremy Jordan reprise the role of Clyde Barrow alongside West End original cast member Frances Mayli McCann to tell the story of America’s infamous outlaws.

The Worlds Greatest Stage Musicals is presented by CinemaLive.