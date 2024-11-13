Watch an exclusive Kiss Me, Kate clip ahead of musical’s cinema release

The filmed production is hitting the big screen later this month

Take a look at a filmed performance of Kiss Me, Kate: ahead of the show’s release in cinemas across the UK and beyond.

The production, led by Stephanie J Block and Adrian Dunbar, received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage when it first opened in June. The Cole Porter musical has been filmed live at London’s Barbican Theatre during its last few weeks of performances.

It will be released in participating cinemas from 17 November 2024. You can find your local cinema screening and buy tickets at KissMeKateCinema.com.

Dunbar, who became a fan favourite following his work in Line of Duty, made his musical theatre debut as Fred Graham/Petruchio, while Tony Award winner Block, known for her appearances in Into the Woods, The Cher Show and 9 to 5, starred as Lilli Vanessi/Katharine.

The cast also includes Charlie Stemp as Bill Calhoun/Lucentio, Georgina Onuorah as Lois Lane/Bianca, WhatsOnStage Award winners Nigel Lindsay and Hammed Animashaun as the famous gangster pairing in the show, and Peter Davison (Dr Who) as the General, alongside Josie Benson (as Hattie), Jack Butterworth (as Paul), Jude Owusu (as Harry Trevor/Baptista), Carl Au (as Hortensio/Ensemble), Jordan Crouch (as Gremio/Ensemble), Gary Milner (as Ralph/Ensemble) and James Hume (as Pops/Ensemble).

Watch a performance here:

Completing the company are Alisha Capon, Shani Cantor, Maya de Faria, Amelia Kinu Muus, Jacqui Jameson, Lucas Koch, Alex Lodge, Nell Martin, Anna McGarahan, John Stacey and Harrison Wilde. Swings are Robin Kent, Barry Drummond, Emily Goodenough and Maddie Harper.

Directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, the musical showcases a score by Porter and a book by Sam and Bella Spewack. Notably, this revival reunites producing team members behind successful shows such as Anything Goes and A Strange Loop, both at the Barbican.

The creative team also includes Anthony Van Laast as choreographer, Michael Yeargan as set designer, Catherine Zuber as costume designer, Donald Holder as lighting designer, Adam Fisher as sound designer, and Stephen Ridley as music supervisor. Casting is by Serena Hill.

Hailed as Porter’s greatest musical comedy, Kiss Me, Kate follows the onstage and off-stage antics of a theatre company attempting to produce a musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. It includes numbers such as “Another Op’nin’, Another Show”, “Too Darn Hot”, “Tom, Dick or Harry” and “Brush Up Your Shakespeare”.