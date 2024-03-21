The Wizard of Oz is returning to the West End this summer

Producer Michael Harrison and the Really Useful Group have announced that the current touring production of The Wizard of Oz will return to the West End this summer.

The production will play at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, currently home to Standing at the Sky’s Edge, from 15 August to 8 September 2024. Tickets go on general sale on 28 March at 10am.

Initial casting has also been announced for the London dates, which mark a return to the capital for the production following its run at the London Palladium last year.

Harrison says of today’s announcement: “The Wizard of Oz was seen by an incredible 185,000 people at the Palladium last summer and is currently smashing box office records on its UK tour, so it feels absolutely appropriate that we return this spectacular production to the West End during the summer holidays for 38 performances only, with an incredible cast led by Aston Merrygold and The Vivienne.”