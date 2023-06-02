The Wizard of Oz
Performances begin: 23 June 2023
Summer Sale - Tickets From £25*
The Wizard of Oz at The London Palladium – exclusive look at rehearsals
The full cast is completed by Ben Thompson (Toto), Annie Southall, Charlotte St Croix, Claire O’Leary, Eamonn Cox, Emily Ann Potter, Geoff Aymer, Harrison Wilde, Jacqui Dubois, Jessica Daley, Jonathan Dryden Taylor, Lauren Stroud, Marley Fenton, Michael Lin and Sam Stones.
The production features the iconic original score from the Oscar-winning MGM film, including “Over The Rainbow”, “Follow The Yellow Brick Road” and “We’re Off To See the Wizard”, with additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.
Directed by Nikolai Foster (Billy Elliot The Musical, A Chorus Line), The Wizard of Oz has choreography by Shay Barclay, set design by Colin Richmond, projection design by Douglas O’Connell, costume and puppet design by Rachael Canning, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Adam Fisher, creative consultancy by Mark Kaufman, musical direction and supervision by George Dyer, casting direction by Kay Magson CDG, props supervision by Marcus Hall Props and wigs, hair and makeup design by Elizabeth Marini.
Featured In This Story
The Wizard of Oz
Performances begin: 23 June 2023
Summer Sale - Tickets From £25*