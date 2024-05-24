The Tiger Who Came to Tea to return to the West End

Judith Kerr’s beloved tale will return to the capital

The stage adaptation of The Tiger Who Came to Tea will return to the West End this summer.

Adapted and directed by David Wood from Judith Kerr’s classic book, the production will play at the Theatre Royal Haymarket for its tenth season, running from 8 July to 1 September.

The tale follows a mother and daughter whose dinner time is interrupted by a hungry feline caller.

Set to star are Abbey Norman (Sophie), Jenanne Redman (Mummy), Benjamin Stone (Daddy, Milkman, Postman, Tiger), Myles Waby (understudy) and Sarah Horton (alternative Sophie/Mummy).

The creative team for The Tiger Who Came to Tea also includes designer Susie Caulcutt, associate director/choreographer Emma Clayton, music arranger and supervisor Peter Pontzen, with magical illusions by Scott Penrose, lighting design by Tony Simpson and sound design by Shock Productions.

Tickets are on sale below.