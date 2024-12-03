The Sound of Music revival to return in 2025

Pitlochry Festival Theatre has announced that its production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music will return in winter 2025.

Running from 14 November to 21 December, the revival will be directed by Sam Hardie, who served as associate director on the original production. Tickets will go on general sale from 17 December 2024.

The musical, the final collaboration between Rodgers and Hammerstein, includes numbers such as “Climb Ev’ry Mountain”, “My Favorite Things”, “Do-Re-Mi”, “Sixteen Going on Seventeen”, and the title track. Based on Maria Augusta Trapp’s memoir, the story follows Maria, a postulant-turned-governess who brings music and joy to the von Trapp family, set against the backdrop of Austria during the rise of Nazism.

Alan Cumming, the incoming artistic director for the venue, said today: “A show that manages to entertain, provoke and remind us we should never take for granted our freedoms and rights is definitely one of my favourite things!”

The return of the production follows its ongoing run at the venue, directed by Elizabeth Newman. Newman said today: “I am thrilled that Alan has decided to revive our production of The Sound of Music next year. I am very excited to be part of his tenure in Pitlochry. It’s such an exciting time for the theatre and I am over the moon that people will get to see this piece of work next year, which speaks so passionately about family and politics.”

Sam Hardie, director of next year’s revival concluded: “I am delighted to be reviving Elizabeth Newman’s beautiful production of The Sound of Music next year. Led by a company of exceptional actor musicians and local children, love is at the beating heart of this production. I am thrilled we can sing and share this story from our Theatre in the Hills again.”

Details of casting will be released in 2025.