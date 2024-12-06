The Sex Education effect – how inspired casting direction can shake up the theatre world

In this week’s packed podcast, Sarah Crompton and Alex Wood discuss The Importance of Being Earnest, the vital role of casting directors and the WhatsOnStage Awards

In a new episode, Sarah and Alex mull on the National Theatre’s bold new take on Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest led by Sex Education and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa.

This leads them on to a wider discussion about the brilliant success of casting directors in guiding top talent from the stage to the screen – and then back to the stage.

Speaking of casting directors, the WhatsOnStage Awards nominees were unveiled this week, with the casting category being one of many chock full of top stage and creative talent. Alex and Sarah reflect on how the awards have changed, and what they say about the UK theatre ecosystem.

