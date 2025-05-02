The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives at Arcola Theatre – review

Leading man Patrice Naiambana has reprised his role as Baba Segi in Rotimi Babatunde’s stage adaptation of Lola Shoneyin’s The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives, and you can tell he’s living his best life on the round of Arcola Theatre’s main stage.

Meet our polygamous protagonist Baba Segi and his four wives played by Kemi Adekoya, Mofe Akande, Dolapo Oni and Christina Oshunniyi. Teacher, an almost oracle figure (Usifu Jalloh), provides guidance to Baba Segi, a man of wealth and status, and despite being described as an “over-fed orangutan”, he enjoys an active sex life with each of his wives, who all live under the same roof with their seven children.

Three of his wives have formed a clique, but newbie Bolanle threatens to disrupt their cosy circle, and what follows is a lot of scheming, cover-ups, and unmanageable skulduggery.

The cast are multitalented, often taking on dual roles as key characters, part of the ensemble, or doubling up as musicians – all done with aplomb.

Ultz’s production design features a stripped-back set – a beige carpet and a few armchairs interspersed amongst the front row seats – so expect to be part of the action. There are other basic props of baskets, fruit, and instruments.

The play has a rustic, welcoming and almost familiar feel, alongside African print headwraps, Yoruba dialect and proverbs. In fact, some of the play is either sung, beautifully, may I add, or spoken in Yoruba, and despite not understanding the language, I remain fully engaged throughout.

Simisola Majekodunmi’s lighting design of subtle orange and yellow hues works well in transporting us to the sunshine of Nigeria and the sound, music and rhythm are all integral in keeping up with the fast-paced narrative. Whether it’s the cast clapping to signal scene changes, the gentle hum of Yoruba beats or the wooden instruments, it’s a feast for the ears.

The story and character development are thorough and the writing is acutely funny. We are instantly invested in learning the backstories of each of the wives, Baba Segi, and their intertwined lives. The first half comes to a rousing climax in the fertility clinic that left me with my mouth agape and the lady next to me repeatedly muttering, “I don’t know what I’ve just seen”. Let’s just say, there’s a reason why this play is only recommended for those aged 18 or over.

Themes of sexual liberation and freedom, infertility, rape, LGBQT+, “traditional” roles of men and women in the home, and child mortality are explored with integrity and tackled through an authentic Nigerian lens under Femi Elufowoju Jr’s expert direction.

No spoilers here, but the second half’s big reveal keeps the audience enjoying revelation after revelation as we get to the crux of the play in learning about those shocking and secret lives of Baba Segi’s wives.

The production is an incredibly enjoyable watch from start to finish as you immerse yourself in Nigerian culture and leave the theatre with a greater understanding of the complexities of being in a polygamous marriage. A May must-see!