London premiere of Run Sister Run to open at the Arcola Theatre

The Arcola Theatre is set to host the London premiere of Run Sister Run by Chloë Moss.

Directed by Marlie Haco, the piece will run from 2 to 26 July with a press night scheduled for 7 July. It is produced by Double Telling.

Billed as an “exploration of sisterhood”, Run Sister Run follows the lives, sibling love and sibling rivalry of Connie and Ursula over four decades. Casting will be announced in due course.

Moss today said: “I’m thrilled that Double Telling are bringing Run Sister Run to life at the Arcola, directed by the talented Marlie Haco. This play holds a special place in my heart and I’m very excited by their vision for this production.”

Haco, artistic director of Double Telling, added: “I feel incredibly lucky to be bringing Chloë’s resonant play to the London stage this year. I was immediately struck by its shattering depiction of sisterhood, which cuts right to the heart of what it means to love another person, and at what cost. Run Sister Run is a gift to any director, offering both raw intensity and unexpected humour as it champions the will to survive in a broken system. I can’t wait to share this story with audiences this summer.”

The creative team also includes set and costume designer Tomás Palmer, composer Ákos Lustyik, lighting designer Alex Forey and casting director Gabrielle Dawes.