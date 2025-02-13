The Red Shoes reveals further tour dates

The Red Shoes will stop at more venues as part of its tour.

Matthew Bourne’s Olivier Award-winning production, based on the film of the same name, was initially staged in 2016 and now returns for a third run.

Prior to playing the festive season in the capital, The Red Shoes will open at Theatre Royal Plymouth, from 17 November to 22 November, before visiting the Lowry in Salford, from 25 November until 29 November.

Marking New Adventures’ 23rd consecutive Christmas season at Sadler’s Wells, the production will play the venue from 2 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

Into the new year, The Red Shoes will visit Nottingham (3 – 7 February) and Southampton (10 – 14 March), with further tour stops to be announced along with casting.

The show, featuring the iconic music of Bernard Herrmann, is orchestrated by Terry Davies and played by the New Adventures Orchestra, with designs by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Groothuis and projection design from Duncan McLean.

The 2019 production received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage, saying: “it’s hard to not get swept away in the gorgeousness of one of Bourne’s most assured productions to date”.

Bourne’s Swan Lake and The Midnight Bell will also tour this year, while his choreography can also be seen in the West End’s Oliver! and Mary Poppins on tour.