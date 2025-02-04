Mary Poppins announces further tour stops

The show will be stepping in time across the nation!

Mary Poppins has unveiled tour stops taking the show into 2026.

The hit musical, based on the iconic book series by PL Travers and the 1964 Disney film about a flying nanny who swoops in to change the lives of the Banks family, was last seen in the West End in early 2023.

Stefanie Jones and Jack Chambers have reprised their roles as Mary Poppins and Bert for the initial tour stops, having played the parts in Australia in the show’s recent production down under.

The stage show has original music and lyrics by Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman, new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, a book by Julian Fellowes, orchestrations by William David Brohn and dance and vocal arrangements by Stiles.

Richard Eyre directs, with co-direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne, co-choreography by Stephen Mear, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone and scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley.

Also in the show are Michael D. Xavier as George Banks, Lucie-Mae Sumner as Winifred Banks, Rosemary Ashe as Mrs Brill, Patti Boulaye (Carmen Jones at the Old Vic) as Bird Woman, Sharon Wattis (The Book of Mormon) as Mrs Corry and Miss Smythe, Wendy Ferguson (West End productions of Mary Poppins, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera) as Miss Andrew, Ruairidh McDonald (Matilda the Musical) as Roberston Ay and David Burrows (Half a Sixpence, My Fair Lady and Oliver!) as Admiral Boom and Bank Chairman.

Olivia Ainsworth, Olaya Martinez Cambon, Matilda O’Sullivan, Katie Ryden and Florence Amelia Swann will alternate the role of Jane Banks with Charlie Donald, Jude Martin-Thomas, Oscar McCulloch, Joshua Miles and William Stafford alternating the role of Michael Banks.

The company is completed by Jay Luca Allan, Marianne Bardgett, Rhys Batten, Lydia Boulton, Ben Culleton, Jasmine Davis, Matthew Dawkins, Lily de-la-Haye, Nathan Elwick, Darcy Finden, Lyndsey Gardiner, Ryan Gover, Emma Harrold, Billy Mahoney, Sarah-Marie Maxwell, Yujin Park, Roan Pronk, Henry Rhodes, Jacob Ritzema, Scarlet Roche, Callum Rose, Charlie Waddell, Rachael Ward, Jemima-Jane Willcox, James Wolstenholme and Ellie Young.

The show is currently in Edinburgh (from 22 January), before visiting Plymouth (from 26 February) and Manchester (from 9 April).

It will then move to Bradford Alhambra (from 21 May), Birmingham Hippodrome (from 16 July), Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (from 27 August), Sunderland Empire (from 1 October) and Milton Keynes Theatre (29 October). Casting for dates from Bradford is to be revealed.

The additional dates now confirmed include a festive six-week season at Cardiff’s Millennium Centre, where it runs from 3 December 2025 (tickets go on sale this Friday, 7 February) and Liverpool’s Empire Theatre from 14 January 2026, with tickets going on sale on 28 February.