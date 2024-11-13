The Red Shoes at the RSC’s Swan Theatre – first look photos

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has released photos of The Red Shoes, a new adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale by Nancy Harris.

The production, which follows a girl besotted by a pair of red shoes, is now playing at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon until 19 January 2025. It is directed by Kimberley Rampersad, associate artistic director of Canada’s Shaw Festival.

Nikki Cheung (The Lion King) is making her RSC debut as Karen, the central character in the story – brought forward to the 21st century in Harris’ new version. Joining her in the cast are Dianne Pilkington and James Doherty (Come From Away, Chicago, House of the Dragon), also making their RSC debuts as Mariella and Bob, the couple who adopt Karen.

Sebastien Torkia, who previously played Mr Wormwood in the RSC’s Matilda The Musical, takes on the roles of the Priest and the shoemaker, Sylvestor.

The full cast includes Julie Armstrong, Leslie Garcia Bowman, Momar Diagne, Joseph Edwards, Caití Ellen, Anya Ferdinand, Michael Lin, Mia Musakambeva, Kody Mortimer, Sakuntala Ramanee, Ben Redfern, and Alexandra Waite-Roberts.

The creative team for The Red Shoes features Colin Richmond (set and costume designer), Ryan Day (lighting designer), Marc Teitler (composer), Gregory Clarke (sound designer), Paul Kieve (illusionist), and Charlotte Sutton (casting director).