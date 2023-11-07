The Prince of Egypt musical announces UK streaming release

The West End production of The Prince of Egypt is scheduled to be released on leading digital platforms from Monday, 4 December 2023.

The show was recorded live at the Dominion Theatre in late 2021 and was recently screened in selected cinemas across the UK and internationally.

Based on the DreamWorks animated classic, the epic tale features the anthemic “When You Believe” and follows two brothers separated at birth but brought back together by providence. It has a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and a score by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin).

The London stage show, directed by Scott Schwartz and choreographed by Sean Cheesman, was first seen in 2020, before its run was halted by the pandemic. It then returned to the Dominion Theatre in 2021 after lockdowns subsided. The capture is directed by Brett Sullivan and produced by Dione Orrom.

