The Phantom of the Opera to embark on north American tour

The London version of the show will be seen on US shores for the first time

Cameron Mackintosh and the Really Useful Group have confirmed that Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera will launch a new North American tour in 2025.

Directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn (based on the original direction by Harold Prince with choreography by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright), this production is modelled on the London staging that reopened in 2021, featuring original designs by Maria Björnson and updates that reimagine the visuals and choreography of the classic musical.

This tour follows the final Broadway performance in April 2023, marking the end of a record-breaking 35-year run. Known as the longest-running show in Broadway history, The Phantom of the Opera has become a hallmark of musical theatre, playing over 13,000 performances. It includes numbers like “The Music of the Night” and “All I Ask of You.”

The show features lyrics by Charles Hart, with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and a book by Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber. The orchestrations are by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber, with musical supervision by Kristen Blodgette.

The original production design by Björnson is adapted by set designer Matt Kinley with associate costume design by Jill Parker. Lighting design is by Andrew Bridge, with associate lighting design by Warren Letton, and sound design by Mick Potter. Musical staging and choreography, originally by Lynne, is recreated by Cartwright.

Lloyd Webber said today: “The Phantom made it very clear that it would not be long before his legend would, once again, be told in America. While Hal, Gillie and Maria are, sadly, no longer with us, they live on in the show we all created together. Love, passion and live theatre are what The Phantom of the Opera is all about.

“I still get goosebumps every time that chandelier comes alive and infuses the theatre with something that only happens when design, direction and music are completely at one. I am absolutely delighted that we are bringing this very special production back to audiences across North America.”

Mackintosh added: “I’m really delighted to bring Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera back to thrill American audiences once again after its phenomenal record-breaking run on Broadway. When I unveiled this new production in London after the pandemic many of our brilliant original creative team, including Hal Prince, Gillian Lynne, and Maria Björnson, were sadly no longer with us.

“Our exciting new team, inspired by their predecessors’ glorious work, updated certain aspects of the production that resulted in a dazzlingly fresh version of the much-loved original, which was rapturously received by audiences and critics alike. So, in just a year’s time, when we raise our even more sensational chandelier, you can once again thrill to Andrew’s soaring music of the night and be swept away by a revitalised Phantom in all its glory!”

Casting and further tour stops will be revealed in due course.

The production continues in the West End at His Majesty’s Theatre.