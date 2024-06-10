The Phantom of the Opera celebrates 15,000 performances in the West End

Fifteen thousand more – that’s all we ask of you!

This past Saturday, 8 June 2024, The Phantom of the Opera celebrated its 15,000th performance in London’s West End.

The show is only the third in history to reach this milestone, following in the footsteps of The Mousetrap and Les Misérables.

The Phantom of the Opera is based on the novel Le Fantôme de l’Opera by Gaston Leroux and features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart (with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe) and a book by Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber. It premiered at Her Majesty’s Theatre (now renamed His Majesty’s Theatre) on 9 October 1986 and is now booking until 29 March 2025, with tickets on sale below.

The West End cast is currently led by Jon Robyns as The Phantom, Lily Kerhoas as Christine Daaé and Joe Griffiths-Brown as Raoul, alongside Kelly Glyptis as Carlotta Giudicell, Matt Harrop as Monsieur Firmin, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, David Kristopher-Brown as Ubaldo Piangi, Francesca Ellis as Madame Giry and Maiya Hikasa as Meg Giry. At certain performances, the role of Chistine Daaé is performed by Chumisa Dornford-May.

The company is completed by Hollie Aires, Federica Basile, Corina Clark, Michael Colbourne, Leonard Cook, Colleen Rose Curran, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Connor Ewing, Serina Faull, Florence Fowler, James Gant, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Yukina Hasebe, Samuel Haughton, Thomas Holdsworth, Jacob Hughes, Grace Hume, Janet Mooney, Tim Morgan, Eve Shanu-Wilson, Tim Southgate, Zoë Soleil Vallée, Jasmine Wallis, Victoria Ward, Ralph Watts, Simon Whitaker, and Andrew York.

The Phantom of the Opera has played to over 160 million people to date, in 46 territories and 195 cities in 21 languages. The score includes such standards as “Music of the Night”, “All I Ask of You”, “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again” and, of course, the title song.

The musical is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd. and features orchestrations by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber, musical supervision by Simon Lee and production design by Maria Björnson. The set design is adapted by Matt Kinley with associate costume design by Jill Parker, lighting by Andrew Bridge with associate lighting design by Warren Letton, and sound design by Mick Potter. The musical staging and choreography is by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. Originally directed by Harold Prince, this production is helmed by Seth Sklar-Heyn.