Special guests to join Jon Robyns in West End solo concert revealed

The Phantom star will grace the stage of His Majesty’s Theatre as himself next month

Exclusive: The line-up of special guest artists joining Jon Robyns in concert has been confirmed.

Robyns, known for his roles in The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables and Hamilton, will make his first-ever West End solo concert appearance at His Majesty’s Theatre next month.

The event promises an evening of reflection on Robyns’ 20-year career, featuring highlights from some of his most memorable roles. Alongside numbers from his recent credits, Robyns will revisit cherished moments from other productions such as Memphis, Sister Act, and Avenue Q.

Joining Robyns will be Cassidy Janson (& Juliet), Giles Terera (Clyde’s), Simon Lipkin (Derren Brown’s Unbelievable) and Lily Kerhoas, who is currently starring as Christine Daaé alongside Robyns in The Phantom of The Opera. There will also be an appearance by the South London Youth Theatre of which Robyns is a patron.

Watch Robyns take a trip down memory lane, visiting West End theatres, in the video below:

The concert event will take place on 26 May 2024, at 7:30pm, with tickets on sale below.