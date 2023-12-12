Jon Robyns to perform solo concert in the West End

Jon Robyns, known for his roles in The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables and Hamilton, is set to make his first-ever West End solo concert appearance at His Majesty’s Theatre.

The concert promises an evening of reflection on Robyns’ 20-year career, featuring highlights from some of his most memorable roles. Alongside numbers from his recent credits, Robyns will revisit cherished moments from other productions such as Memphis, Sister Act, and Avenue Q, alongside some special guests.

Robyns said today: “This is my first solo concert in a West End theatre and to hold it at the iconic His Majesty’s makes it even more special. I’ve never been more excited!”

The show will take place on 26 May 2024, at 7.30pm, with tickets available by the LW Theatres website.