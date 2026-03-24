The London Palladium pantomime announced, with cast to include Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders

French and Saunders will reunite on stage in the West End for the first time in 17 years as part of the 2026 season of the London Palladium pantomime, it has been announced.

The comedy duo, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, will appear as the Ugly Sisters in Cinderella, running at the London Palladium from 5 December 2026 to 10 January 2027.

Further casting was also revealed today, including an array of familiar and some unfamiliar faces.

French and Saunders said: “We have wished to play the Ugly Sisters for so many years it feels this is the fulfilment of a dream – a dream our hearts made. Watch out. It won’t be pretty.”

Harrison said: “Last year’s production of Sleeping Beauty broke all records at the London Palladium. We always want to raise the bar for our incredible panto audiences each year, so I’m absolutely delighted that Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders will be starring in this year’s Cinderella. Having two of the nation’s most beloved comedy icons together on the Palladium stage is incredibly exciting. Their legendary chemistry and razor-sharp humour will make this a truly special experience for audiences.”

The annual production returns following the tenth anniversary season of Sleeping Beauty, which achieved record attendance across its five-week run. This year’s Cinderella will feature set design by Mark Walters, costumes by Hugh Durrant, Teresa Nalton and Mike Coltman, choreography by Karen Bruce, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound by Matt Peploe and music by George Dyer.

Priority booking opens on 31 March, with general sale from 2 April.