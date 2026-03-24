Further cast announced for Cinderella at The London Palladium

Further casting has been revealed for The London Palladium pantomime, Cinderella.

As revealed, the comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, will appear as the Ugly Sisters.

They join returning cast members including Julian Clary as the Fairy Godfather, alongside Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers and Rob Madge.

Also in the principal cast are Dex Lee as Prince Charming and Hope Dawe as Cinderella, both making their Palladium pantomime debuts.

The production marks the 11th year that Clary, Zerdin and Havers have appeared in the Palladium pantomime since its revival in 2016, produced and directed by Michael Harrison for Crossroads Pantomimes.