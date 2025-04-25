whatsonstage white
The greatest theatre feuds in history plus swings and covers decoded in our latest Q&A podcast

We answer your burning theatre questions – with extra lashings of Paddington!

Alex Wood

Sarah Crompton

25 April 2025

Laurence Olivier - South Bank Statue by Colin Smith, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Laurence Olivier – South Bank Statue, photo by Colin Smith, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Welcome to the latest instalment of the WhatsOnStage Podcast!

Editor-in-chief Alex Wood and chief critic Sarah Crompton return for their third Q&A episode, this time diving into the murky depths of theatre feuds and backstage friction.

They then turn to the calmer and cheerier waters of warm up drama games, Paddington the Musical, set to make a splash in the West End, and the truly incredible role played by swings, covers and more.

Crompton and Wood present a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

The podcast can also be listened to on various streaming platforms – including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Audible. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode!

