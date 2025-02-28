Are movie stars ruining – or saving – the theatre?

We chew on a red-hot topic in this episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast

Welcome to the latest episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast, where we mull over the red-hot topic of star casting!

Tom Hiddleston, Hayley Atwell, Rami Malek and Brie Larson are the latest movie stars to fill the West End stage. But does their presence help or hinder?

This week chief critic Sarah Crompton and managing editor Alex Wood mull over a question that’s been dominating the theatre news.

Plus, they talk about Rupert Goold’s exciting new Hamlet with Luke Thallon as the doomed prince and Nancy Carroll as Gertrude. As a bonus, the pair offer their Olivier predictions with special reference to Adrien Brody.

Crompton and Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

