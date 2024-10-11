Adrien Brody and his real-life counterpart Nick Yarris at The Fear of 13’s opening night

The world premiere production is now officially open at the Donmar Warehouse

Yesterday WhatsOnStage was invited to the press night for The Fear of 13, written by Lindsey Ferrentino and directed by Justin Martin, at London’s Donmar Warehouse.

Marking the inaugural production for the venue’s new artistic director Tim Sheader, the play is based on David Sington’s 2015 documentary film of the same name, telling the extraordinary true story of Nick Yarris, who was wrongfully incarcerated on death row for 22 years.

Making their London stage debuts in the piece are Academy Award winner Adrien Brody (The Pianist) as Yarris and Nana Mensah (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding) as Jackie Schaffer and, after the curtain call, we caught up with Brody, Mensah, Ferrentino, Martin, Sheader and the actual Nick Yarris to get their thoughts on this five-star, world premiere production.

Check out our exclusive video below:

The cast of The Fear of 13 also includes Michael Fox, Aidan Kelly, Posi Morakinyo, Cyril Nri, Ferdy Roberts, and Tommy Sim’aan.

The production features set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph, and video design by Ash J Woodward. The score and music direction are handled by DJ Walde, with hair, wigs, and makeup designed by Campbell Young Associates.

The production team also includes associate director Ed Burnside, voice coach Barbara Houseman, dialect coach Aundrea Fudge and casting director Anna Cooper.

The Fear of 13 continues until 30 November 2024 at the Donmar Warehouse.