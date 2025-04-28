The Greatest Showman musical launches open casting call for children

Is being in the show one of your million dreams?

The Greatest Showman will have its world premiere next year – and you could be a part of it!

Based on the blockbuster 2017 film, with a score written by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, The Greatest Showman stage adaptation has a book by Tim Federle (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls).

Pasek and Paul have written additional musical material for the production alongside their songs from the movie, including “The Greatest Show,” “A Million Dreams,” “Come Alive,” “Rewrite the Stars” and the Golden Globe-winning “This Is Me.”

The show will open next spring, 2026, with further details revealed.

The production has already been looking to discover the stage talent to play the roles originated by the film stars, including Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, Zac Efron, and Keala Settle.

A new casting search for young performers has been confirmed by children’s casting directors Keston and Keston.

They are leading the search on behalf of Disney Theatrical Group, and are “looking for exceptional children to play the roles of Young Barnum, Young Charity/Caroline and Helen in the new stage adaptation.”

Find out more in the Instagram post below.