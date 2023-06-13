The Crucible in the West End with Brian Gleeson and Milly Alcock – first look

The show is currently in previews!

Ahead of its press night this week, take a first look at The Crucible in the West End!

Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) will make her West End debut as Abigail Williams. She is joined by Brian Gleeson (Bad Sisters, Peaky Blinders) as John Proctor, and Caitlin FitzGerald (Succession, Showtime) as Elizabeth Proctor. Original cast members Fisayo Akinade, Karl Johnson and Matthew Marsh return as Reverend Hale, Giles Corey and Danforth respectively, alongside Christopher Birch, Lucy Brindle, Grace Farrell, Chyna-Rose Frederick, Miya James, Ebony Jonelle, Tama Phethean, Amy Snudden, Nia Towle and Samuel Townsend.

Completing the cast are David Ahmad, Zoë Aldrich, Stephanie Beattie, Raphael Bushay, Henry Everett, Nick Fletcher, Colin Haigh, Nadine Higgin, Gracie McGonigal, Alastair Parker, Joy Tan and Tilly Tremayne.

The Crucible, which is set amid the notorious Salem witch trials, is designed by Es Devlin, with costume design by Catherine Fay, lighting design by Tim Lutkin and sound design by Tingying Dong (content design) and Christopher Shutt (system design).

The composer and arranger is Caroline Shaw, and music director and arranger is Osnat Schmoo. Casting is by Alastair Coomer CDG and Naomi Downham.

They are joined by associate director Blythe Stewart, associate set designer Ellie Wintour, associate lighting designer Max Narula, fight director Bret Yount, lead intimacy director Ita O’Brien for Intimacy On Set, intimacy director Louise Kempton for Intimacy On Set, voice and dialect coach Kate Godfrey, dialect coaches Danièle Lydon and Hazel Holder, assistant music director Alice Grant and resident director Sophie Dillon Moniram.

It plays at the Gielgud Theatre to 2 September 2023, with a press night on 15 June.

