The Beekeeper of Aleppo to embark on new tour

The Beekeeper of Aleppo will return for a new tour next year.

Produced in association with UK Productions, Miranda Cromwell directs Nesrin Alrefaai and Matthew Spangler’s adaptation of Christy Lefteri’s best-selling novel. The play was first seen at Nottingham Playhouse in 2023 before touring the country.

It follows beekeeper Nuri and his wife Afra, who are forced by war to escape the beautiful Syrian city of Aleppo.

Martin Dodd, director of UK Productions commented: “We are absolutely delighted to once again be partnering with Nottingham Playhouse to bring this amazing story, and powerful piece of theatre back to the stage. It has never been more relevant, given world events, and following its world premiere in 2023 we were taken aback by the reaction of audiences to each and every performance, with emotions running the full spectrum between laughter and tears.”

The Beekeeper of Aleppo tour starts with a return visit to Nottingham Playhouse from 6 to 28 February 2026, which was announced as part of the venue’s new season.

It’ll then visit Aylesbury Theatre (3 to 7 March), Richmond Theatre (10 to 14 March), Guildford Yvonne Arnaud Theatre (17 to 21 March), Salisbury Playhouse (24 to 28 March), Theatre Royal Bath (31 March to 4 April), Malvern Theatre (14 to 18 April), Storyhouse Chester (21 to 25 April), Oxford Playhouse (5 to 9 May), Theatre Severn Shrewsbury (19 to 23 May), and Theatre Royal Brighton (9 to 13 June), with more venues to be announced.

Cast and creatives to be revealed.