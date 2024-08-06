Stranger Things: The First Shadow sets Broadway transfer

Upside down and across the pond!

The hit West End production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow is heading to Broadway.

Written by Kate Trefry and co-directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, the theatrical prequel to the iconic Netflix series has a story by show creators the Duffer Brothers, alongside Jack Thorne and series writer Trefry.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning play will start previews on 28 March 2025 at the Marquis Theatre ahead of an official opening on 22 April.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow has set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, illusions design and visual effects by Jamie Harrison and Chris Fisher, video design and visual effects by 59 Productions, original music and arrangements by DJ Walde, choreography by Coral Messam, movement direction by Lynne Page, wigs, hair, and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates, and technical direction by Gary Beestone.

Set in 1959, the epic drama has a cast of characters that includes young versions of Jim Hopper, Joyce Maldonado, and Bob Newby, and follows the goings on in Hawkins when a young student named Henry Creel arrives and starts discovering that he and his family can’t escape his past. It received the full five-stars in our WhatsOnStage review.

Casting for the Broadway run will be announced in the coming weeks.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow continues its run at the Phoenix Theatre. Tickets are on sale below.