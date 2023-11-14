Steve Carell to make Broadway debut in Uncle Vanya, with further cast announced

Oh my god, okay, it’s happening, everybody stay calm!

Steve Carell (The Office, The 40-Year-Old Virgin) will make his Broadway debut alongside a starry cast in Lincoln Center Theater’s upcoming revival of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya.

The new production of the tale of enui and a decaying rural family beginning performances on 2 April at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Featuring a new translation by Heidi Schreck and direction by Lila Neugebauer, the production is scheduled to open on 24 April.

Carell is set to take on the title role, alongside Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim) as Sonya, Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog) as Yelena, William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) as Astrov, Alfred Molina (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Red) as Alexander Serabryakov, Jayne Houdyshell (Only Murders in the Building) as Mama Voinitski, and Mia Katigbak (Infinite Life) as Marina.

Uncle Vanya will have sets by Mimi Lien, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting by Lap Chi Chu and Elizabeth Harper, and sound by Mikhail Fiksel and Beth Lake.

The full company will be announced soon.