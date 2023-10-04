Andrew Scott Vanya adds extra West End performances

Two extra shows have been added for Vanya, starring Andrew Scott.

Co-created by Scott, Simon Stephens, Sam Yates and Rosanna Vize (who sat down with WhatsOnStage in the swanky National Portrait Gallery to discuss their radical take on Anton Chekhov’s famed play), the piece sees Scott take on all the roles in the piece across a 105-minute runtime, and was heralded as “a revelation” by WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton.

Two additional performances to the run at the Duke of York’s Theatre due to public demand – 14 and 18 October at 3pm – they are on sale now, though tickets will likely be snapped up very soon.

Watch Scott, Stephens, Yates and Vize below:

During the production, which features an original score by Kelly Moran, Scott is understudied by Victoria Blunt. The creative team also includes lighting designer James Farncombe, sound designer Dan Balfour, video designer Jack Phelan, movement director Michela Meazza, costume designer Natalie Pryce, associate designer Blythe Brett and assistant director Francesca Hsieh.