Standing at the Sky’s Edge celebrates its West End opening night

The smash hit British musical is now at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

Last night audience members were on the edge of their seats as they attended the official opening night of Standing at the Sky’s Edge in the West End.

Now enjoying an open-ended run at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, the production was once again awarded the full five stars in our WhatsOnStage review, hailing it as a “towering feat of contemporary musical theatre”.

Following the curtain call, we caught up with writer Chris Bush, director Robert Hastie and castmates Elizabeth Ayodele, Joel Harper-Jackson, Samuel Jordan, Baker Mukasa, Laura Pitt-Pulford, Lauryn Redding, and Rachael Wooding.

Find out what they had to say about the momentous occasion below:

