whatsonstage white
Theatre News

Stage musicals, films and more to see over the Twixmas

The presents are unwrapped, the toys are played with – here are some stage shows to sort out the next week or so!

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| |

24 December 2024

The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall and 42nd Street, © Dan Wooller
The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall and 42nd Street, © Dan Wooller

Sky Arts has once more programmed a variety of stage production screenings that are available via Freeview (so not just for Sky/Now TV customers) over the Christmas period! Hark the herald angels sing – and dance, and act. They’re triple threat really. We’ve collated the best of these into a handy guide for you.

Over on the BBC, Matilda the Musical will also be showing on Boxing Day.

Friday 27 December 
42nd Street – 1.05pm

Saturday 28 December 
John Neumeier’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream – 6.35am
Matthew Bourne’s Edward Scissorhands – 1.45pm

Sunday 29 December
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – 1.55pm
The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall – 3.30pm
Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance – Dangerous Games – 6.15pm

Wednesday 1 January
La Traviata – 7.15am

Sunday 5 January
South Pacific film – 1.15pm
An American in Paris (stage show) – 6.40pm 

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

benj

The time of their lives: John Dagleish and Clare Foster talk bringing Benjamin Button to the West End

We share a cuppa with the leading pair