Stage musicals, films and more to see over the Twixmas

The presents are unwrapped, the toys are played with – here are some stage shows to sort out the next week or so!

Sky Arts has once more programmed a variety of stage production screenings that are available via Freeview (so not just for Sky/Now TV customers) over the Christmas period! Hark the herald angels sing – and dance, and act. They’re triple threat really. We’ve collated the best of these into a handy guide for you.

Over on the BBC, Matilda the Musical will also be showing on Boxing Day.

Friday 27 December

42nd Street – 1.05pm

Saturday 28 December

John Neumeier’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream – 6.35am

Matthew Bourne’s Edward Scissorhands – 1.45pm

Sunday 29 December

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – 1.55pm

The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall – 3.30pm

Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance – Dangerous Games – 6.15pm

Wednesday 1 January

La Traviata – 7.15am

Sunday 5 January

South Pacific film – 1.15pm

An American in Paris (stage show) – 6.40pm

