Stage musicals, films and more to see over the Twixmas

The presents are unwrapped, the toys are played with – here are some stage shows to sort out the next week or so!
Sky Arts has once more programmed a variety of stage production screenings that are available via Freeview (so not just for Sky/Now TV customers) over the Christmas period! Hark the herald angels sing – and dance, and act. They’re triple threat really. We’ve collated the best of these into a handy guide for you.
Over on the BBC, Matilda the Musical will also be showing on Boxing Day.
Friday 27 December
42nd Street – 1.05pm
Saturday 28 December
John Neumeier’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream – 6.35am
Matthew Bourne’s Edward Scissorhands – 1.45pm
Sunday 29 December
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – 1.55pm
The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall – 3.30pm
Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance – Dangerous Games – 6.15pm
Wednesday 1 January
La Traviata – 7.15am
Sunday 5 January
South Pacific film – 1.15pm
An American in Paris (stage show) – 6.40pm
