whatsonstage white
Quizzes

Emoji quiz: Can you guess these 12 shows?

Here’s some festive fun to see out the year!

Alex Braybrooke

Alex Braybrooke

| London |

19 December 2024

emoji quiz
See how many you can get right… © Dan Wooller

As we near Christmas, it’s time for some festive fun in quiz form!

We’ve listed 12 shows but translated them into emojis – but how many can you get right? Give this quiz a try below, and then let us know how you get on via social media.

Expect more fun features, round-ups, podcasts and more over the next fortnight – for you to sample between that next course of Christmas dinner/leftovers.

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Cat Simmons and Declan Bennett in an interview for WhatsOnStage

Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 gets the party started on opening night in London

Tim Sheader’s reimagining of the Broadway hit is officially open