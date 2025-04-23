Stage adaptations of Music and Lyrics, and Joyful Noise, in development by new company TRW Production

A new development, investment, and production entity has been revealed and has announced its first plans.

TRW Production is headed by executive producers Michael McFadden and Katy Lipson, of Phoenix Entertainment and Aria Entertainment, respectively.

In tandem with Steve Spiegel, owner and CEO of licensing house Theatrical Rights Worldwide, TRW Production aims to develop a wide range of theatrical properties.

Among those productions in development is a stage adaptation of the 2007 romantic comedy Music and Lyrics, which starred Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore. Marc Lawrence, the original writer and director of the film, is adapting it for the stage.

Another project in development is a stage adaptation of the Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah 2012 film Joyful Noise. Screenwriter Todd Graff will incorporate an original, gospel-inspired score alongside hits by the likes of Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and Usher, and the original songs that were written for Parton in the film.

Additionally, the company will partner with dramatists to explore the music catalogues of recording artists, beginning with Chuck Berry. His story will be brought to the stage by Will Power.

TRW Production has also launched the Collective, a mentorship program for the development of new musicals. Each month, a select group of emerging composers and lyricists will meet to present material. In this collaborative environment, writers will receive feedback from their peers along with support, advice, and resources from the team at TRW as they develop their original ideas and pave a path towards production.