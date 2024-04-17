Sophie Thompson, Charles Edwards and Suzette Llewellyn in The Ballad of Hattie and James – first look

The world premiere production officially opens at the Kiln Theatre tomorrow

Kiln Theatre and ETT have released new production shots for the current world premiere of The Ballad of Hattie and James.

Penned by Samuel Adamson and helmed by ETT artistic director Richard Twyman, the piece follows the life-spanning friendship and trials and tribulations of Hattie and James.

WhatsOnStage Award winner Sophie Thompson (Present Laughter) takes on the role of Hattie, while Charles Edwards (Best of Enemies) portrays James. Suzette Llewellyn (Electric Rosary) plays Bo, Mrs Arbuthnot, Rosamund, Louise, Eve and Madame Schultz.

The creative team includes designer Jon Bausor, lighting designer Simisola Majekodunmi, sound designer Pete Malkin, composers Nicola T Chang and David Shrubsole (who also serves as musical director), movement director Anjali Mehra, video designer Dan Light, casting director Lotte Hines, costume supervisor Isobel Pellow and assistant director Zoë Templeman-Youn.

The Ballad of Hattie and James will run at the Kiln from 11 April to 18 May 2024, with a press night set for tomorrow night,18 April.

Tickets are on sale below.