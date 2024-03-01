Sophie Thompson, Charles Edwards and Suzette Llewellyn to star in The Ballad of Hattie and James

Kiln Theatre and ETT have announced casting for the upcoming world premiere of The Ballad of Hattie and James.

Penned by Samuel Adamson and helmed by ETT artistic director Richard Twyman, the piece follows the life-spanning friendship and trials and tribulations of Hattie and James.

WhatsOnStage Award winner Sophie Thompson (Present Laughter) will take on the role of Hattie, while Charles Edwards (Best of Enemies) will portray James. Suzette Llewellyn (Electric Rosary) will play Bo, Mrs Arbuthnot, Rosamund, Louise, Eve and Madame Schultz.

Twyman said: “We’ve managed to put together a truly brilliant cast and creative team for The Ballad of Hattie and James, and I can’t wait to start work with them to realise Sam’s beautiful and quietly radical new play. It’s shaping up to be a really exciting collaboration between the whole team, and between Kiln and ETT, and we look forward to sharing what we make with audiences.”

Kiln artistic director Amit Sharma added: “We are thrilled to unveil the phenomenal cast who will bring The Ballad of Hattie and James to life. The combined talents of Sophie Thompson, Charles Edwards and Suzette Llewellyn promise an unforgettable exploration of lifelong friendship in Samuel Adamson’s poignant play. Under Richard Twyman’s harmonious direction, I’m confident audiences will be deeply moved by this powerful story. All of us at Kiln are delighted to be working with ETT on this epic play.”

The Ballad of Hattie and James will run at the Kiln from 11 April to 18 May 2024, with a press night set for 18 April.

