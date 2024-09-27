Solo Vanya starring Andrew Scott to play in New York

Vanya, Simon Stephens’s solo adaptation of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, will play off-Broadway with original star Andrew Scott reprising his West End performance.

Previews begin at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on 11 March 2025, with opening night set for 18 March. The run will be eight weeks long.

Scott, Stephens, director Sam Yates, and designer Rosanna Vize are co-creators of the piece, which ran at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London in late 2023. The production sees Scott take on all the roles in the classic across a 105-minute runtime, and was heralded as “a revelation” in the WhatsOnStage review by Sarah Crompton. It is currently available to watch on National Theatre at Home.

The creative team also includes lighting designer James Farncombe, sound designer Dan Balfour, video designer Jack Phelan, movement director Michela Meazza, and costume designer Natalie Pryce.

According to production notes, the WhatsOnStage Award-winning production “explores the kaleidoscope of human emotions, harnessing the power of the intimate bond between actor and audience to delve deeper into the human psyche.”

Scott made his Broadway debut in 2006 in David Hare’s The Vertical Hour.