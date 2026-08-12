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SNL UK announces return date and casting

It’s back in exactly one month

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Nationwide |

12 August 2026

snl uk trailer
A still from the new SNL UK trailer, see below

Saturday Night Live UK will return to Sky and NOW next month.

The hit series will begin its second season on Saturday 12 September, with six new live episodes airing this autumn before a further run in early 2027.

Following its inaugural series earlier this year, the British version of the long-running US sketch show will once again be broadcast live each week, with a different celebrity host and musical guest joining the cast for every episode.

All 11 members of the original ensemble cast are returning for the new series: Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

Fans hoping to attend the live studio recordings can apply for tickets via the official ballot from 10am on Friday 14 August.

The first six episodes will air on 12 September, 19 September, 26 September, 10 October, 17 October and 24 October, with additional episodes scheduled for early 2027.

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