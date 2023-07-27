Video

Shrek The Musical releases new trailer and images for UK and Ireland tour

Everyone’s favourite ogre is back on the road!

Tom Millward
UK and Ireland Tour
Brandon Lee Sears (as Donkey) and Antony Lawrence (as Shrek) in Shrek The Musical
Brandon Lee Sears and Antony Lawrence in Shrek The Musical, © Marc Brenner

Exclusive: Brand-new production shots and a trailer have been released for the current UK and Ireland tour of Shrek The Musical.

The cast is led by Antony Lawrence (as Shrek), Joanne Clifton (as Princess Fiona), James Gillan (as Lord Farquaad), Brandon Lee Sears (as Donkey) and Cherece Richards (as Dragon), alongside Leo Abad, Scotty Armstrong, Imogen Bailey, Jabari Braham, Georgie Buckland, Natasha Cayabyab, Mark D’Arcy, Jonathan David Dudley, Remi Ferdinand, Sonny Grieveson, Edward Leigh, Bethany Kate, Jessica Lim, Andile Mabhena, Bronte MacMillan, India Thornton. Talia Duff, Gabriela Gregorian, Rory Shafford and Jamie Jonathan.

The musical is based on William Steig’s children’s book and the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film of the same name and is penned by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori. It follows a curmudgeonly ogre who is roped into a quest to save a princess, only for true love to get in the way. The show was first seen on Broadway in 2008, with a West End premiere following in 2011.

This new revival of Shrek features a different producing team to the musical’s original UK production, with Sam Holmes (who played Lord Farquaad in a previous tour) co-directing with Nick Winston (Bonnie and Clyde), who also choreographs.

The creative team also includes set and costume designer Philip Witcomb, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Ben Harrison, projection designer Nina Dunn, puppet designer Jimmy Grimes and casting director Jim Arnold.

The show just opened at Plymouth Theatre Royal and is set to visit Manchester, Dublin, Bristol, Southend, Carlisle, Aberdeen, Oxford, Wimbledon, Dartford, Northampton, Leicester, Bradford, Woking, Eastbourne, Cardiff, York, Blackpool, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Coventry, Sunderland, Liverpool, Southampton, Milton Keynes, Hull, Cheltenham, Nottingham, Norwich, Belfast, Birmingham and Derry.

A selection of dates are on sale below.

