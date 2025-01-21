whatsonstage white
RSC’s Hamlet in rehearsals – first look

Performances begin at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre next month

Tom Millward

Tom Millward

| Stratford-upon-Avon |

21 January 2025

An actor with a revolver in a rehearsal room
Luke Thallon in rehearsals for Hamlet, © Ikin Yum

Exclusive: The Royal Shakespeare Company has released first-look images from the rehearsal room for its forthcoming production of Hamlet, directed by Rupert Goold.

Luke Thallon takes on his first RSC role as Hamlet, while BAFTA Award winner Jared Harris returns to the RSC as Claudius, with Olivier Award winners Nancy Carroll and Elliot Levey as Gertrude and Polonius respectively. Making her debut with the RSC, Nia Towle plays Ophelia.

RSC associate artist Anton Lesser portrays the Ghost and the First Player, with Kel Matsena and Lewis Shepherd joining the cast as Horatio and Laertes, respectively.

Also in the cast are Chase Brown as Rosencrantz, Tadeo Martinez as Guildenstern, David Mara as Voltemand, Evan McCabe as Francisco, Jack Myers as Marcellus, Miranda Colchester as Second Player, James Sobol Kelly as Cornelius/Priest, Joe Usher as Barnardo/Fortinbras, Jessica Temple as Messenger/ensemble, Shailan Gohil as ensemble, Sophie McIntosh as ensemble, and Ed Mitchell as ensemble.

Three actors standing in a rehearsal room
Chase Brown, Tadeo Martinez and Luke Thallon, © Ikin Yum

Set design for Hamlet is by Es Devlin, with costumes by Evie Gurney, lighting by Jack Knowles, and sound by Adam Cork. Hannes Langolf oversees movement direction, and video design is by Akhila Krishnan. Charlotte Sutton is the casting director for the production.

An actor sitting in a rehearsal room
Kel Matsena, © Ikin Yum
An actress standing in a rehearsal room
Nancy Carroll, © Ikin Yum
A group of actors in a rehearsal room
The company of Hamlet, © Ikin Yum
An actor and an actress embrace in a rehearsal room
Nia Towle and Lewis Shepherd, © Ikin Yum
An actor and an actress in a rehearsal room
Anton Lesser and Nancy Carroll, © Ikin Yum
An actress in a rehearsal room
Nia Towle, © Ikin Yum
An actress and an actor in a rehearsal room
Nancy Carroll and Elliot Levey, © Ikin Yum
An actor in a rehearsal room
Elliot Levey, © Ikin Yum
An actor in a rehearsal room
Jared Harris, © Ikin Yum
An actor in a rehearsal room
Jared Harris, © Ikin Yum

You can hear Carroll discussing the show on our podcast here:

Hamlet runs run at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre from 8 February to 29 March 2025.

