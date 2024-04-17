RSC announces casting for The School for Scandal

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has revealed casting for its upcoming revival of Sheridan’s comedy classic The School for Scandal.

The 18th century play, directed by Tinuke Craig, will feature company members who will also perform in rep with The Merry Wives of Windsor, which runs across similar dates.

Set to star in The School for Scandal will be Siubhan Harrison (The Ocean at the End of the Lane) as Lady Sneerwell, Emily Houghton (Stiletto Beach) as Mrs Candour, Wil Johnson (Jitney) as Sir Oliver Surface, Spotlight Prize finalist Yasemin Junqueira as Moppet, John Leader (Wuthering Heights) as Charles Surface, David Mara (King John) as Trip, Tadeo Martinez (Help Me I’m Falling) as Snake, Shazia Nicholls (The Duchess of Malfi) as Morehouse, Yasemin Özdemir (Arabian Nights) as Maria, David Partridge (The Secret Theatre) as Sir Harry Bumper, Geoffrey Streatfeild (A Mirror) as Sir Peter Teazle, Jason Thorpe (Peter Pan) as Crabtree, Tara Tijani (School Girls: Or, The African Mean Girls Play) as Lady Teazle, Patrick Walshe McBride (The Snail House) as Sir Benjamin Backbite, Stefan Adegbola (Quiz) as Joseph Surface, Jessica Alade (As You Like It) as Lappet, Omar Bynon (Blue Mist) as Careless, John Dougall (Imperium) as Rowley and Riess Fennell (Doctors) as Bill.

Running from 2 July to 6 September 2024, the show’s creative team also features designer Alex Lowde, lighting designer Oliver Fenwick, composer DJ Walde, sound designer Max Pappenheim, movement director Ingrid Mackinnon, video designer Ravi Deepres, dramaturg Jude Christian, casting director Matthew Dewsbury, music director Ellie Verkerk, voice and text coach Nia Lynn and assistant director Ellie Hurt.

The show features as part of co-artistic director Tamara Harvey and Daniel Evans’ inaugural season, which opens with Love’s Labour’s Lost. You can watch more about that production here: