Roger Allam in Churchill in Moscow – first look at rehearsals

The Orange Tree Theatre in Richmond has released rehearsal images for Churchill in Moscow, a new play by Howard Brenton, directed by the venue’s artistic director Tom Littler.

The play marks the sixth collaboration between Brenton and Littler, who have previously worked together on Cancelling Socrates, The Blinding Light, and adaptations of Strindberg’s Dances of Death, Miss Julie, and Creditors.

Set during a covert 1942 meeting at the Kremlin, the play follows Churchill and Stalin’s attempts to navigate their political differences in the midst of war. The creative team includes designer Cat Fuller, lighting designer Johanna Town, sound designer and composer Max Pappenheim, and assistant director Rosie Tricks. The casting director is Matilda James.

Roger Allam (playing Winston Churchill) is joined by Alan Cox as Archie Clerk Kerr, Julius D’Silva as Vyacheslav Molotov, Peter Forbes as Joseph Stalin, Tamara Greatrex as Svetlana Stalin, Jo Herbert as Sally Powell, and Elisabeth Snegir as Olga Dovzhenko.

Churchill in Moscow will premiere at the Orange Tree Theatre on 11 February 2025, with previews beginning on 3 February. The production will run until 8 March. It will also be available to stream via OT On Screen from 11 to 14 March.

The news comes as the venue is awarded a venue of the year award at this year’s Stage Awards.