Richard II with Jonathan Bailey releases behind the scenes photos

Take a peek backstage at the Bridge Theatre!

The Bridge Theatre has released a selection of behind the scenes photos for its current production of Richard II, starring Jonathan Bailey.

Directed by Nicholas Hytner, Bailey takes on the title role in the revival that continues at the London venue until 10 May.

He is supported by a cast that includes Royce Pierreson as Henry Bolingbroke, Christopher Osikanlu Colquhoun as the Earl of Northumberland, and Olivia Popica as Queen Isabel.

Additional cast members include Amanda Root as Green and the Duchess of York, Phoenix Di Sebastiani as Thomas Mowbray and Groom, and Nick Sampson as John of Gaunt. Returning to the Bridge Theatre is Michael Simkins, who plays the Duke of York.

The ensemble is rounded out by Adam Best as Sir John Bagot, Seamus Dillane as Lord Surrey, Vinnie Heaven as Aumerle, Jordan Kouamé as Sir John Bushy and Harry Percy, Gerard Monaco as Sir Stephen Scroop and Keeper, George Taylor as Fitzwater, and Badria Timimi as the Abbess of Carlisle. The understudy cast includes Emma Bown, Martin Carroll, and Stephan Boyce.

Take a look at the new backstage photography below:

You can also watch recently released footage from the show here:

Bailey was described as “a vicious monarch” by our critic in the WhatsOnStage review.

Richard II sees Shakespeare delve into themes of political power and authority, foregrounding on the contrast between the impulsive Richard and the practical Bolingbroke.

The production features design by Bob Crowley, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Carolyn Downing, and an original score by Grant Olding. Robert Sterne is the casting director, with Lily Dyble as associate director.

The creative team includes Jaimie Todd as associate designer, Charlie Smith as associate sound designer, Eleanor Dolan as costume supervisor, and Lily Mollgaard as props supervisor.

Tickets are available now below.