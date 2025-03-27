Queen by Candlelight West End concert adds Lucie Jones as guest star

The event will celebrate 50 years of “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Lucie Jones has been confirmed to appear in a gala concert at The London Palladium.

Accompanied by a live rock band, Queen by Candlelight will reunite West End performers who have all previously performed in the show.

Produced and directed by Simon Gordon and Daniel Wood of Kinda Dusty Ltd, the candlelight concerts have taken place across the world and include 25 of Queen’s biggest hits including “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “It’s a Kind of Magic”, “We Are The Champions” and more.

Featuring alongside Jones will be Georgia Carling (Matilda the Musical), Daniel Conway (Kinky Boots), Gordon (Bat Out of Hell), Joel Harper Jackson (Cock), Nathan Lodge, Patrick O’Sullivan (Bat Out of Hell), Benjamin Purkiss (Bat Out of Hell), Sandra Regan, Rory Taylor (Thriller Live), Sam Toland Leigh (The Book Of Mormon) and Becca Wickes (Six).

Queen by Candlelight has general management by Patrick O’Sullivan, and orchestrations and musical supervision and direction by Sam Broadbere.

The upcoming event will take place on Tuesday 8 April.

