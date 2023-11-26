Police issue statement following assault report at Hamilton tour performance

The show had its opening night last week in Manchester

Reports of an assault brought the police to the touring production of Hamilton on Friday night, it has been confirmed.

Following reports of an altercation at the Palace Theatre in Manchester, the police were called to the venue, which recently hosted the opening night of the multi-award-winning musical.

The touring show received critical adulation, with the piece being hailed as “a megaton musical achievement”, with particular praise for leading man Shaq Taylor.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police regarding the event on Friday night read: “Greater Manchester Police were called to Oxford Street in the city centre at around 10:30pm last night (Friday, November 24 2023) to a report of an assault. An investigation is ongoing at this time with no arrests. Thankfully, injuries sustained are not believed to be life-threatening. Anyone with information that may help officers with their enquiries are asked to call 101 quoting incident 3783 of November 24, 2023.”

The production or venue have not issued a statement at this time.