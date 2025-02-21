Pippin anniversary West End concert to be released on streaming

The West End’s anniversary concert of Pippin will be available to watch from home worldwide.

The WhatsOnStage Award-nominated event took place at Theatre Royal Drury Lane last April, starring Tony Award winner Alex Newell (Shucked) as the Leading Player.

Accompanied by the 25-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra and a 50-person choir, it also featured Olivier winner Patricia Hodge as Berthe, WhatsOnStage Award winners Lucie Jones as Catherine and Cedric Neal as Charlemagne, Zizi Strallen as Fastrada, and Jac Yarrow as Pippin.

Ryan Heenan joined them as Theo and Idriss Kargbo as Lewis, while Amonik Melaco, Jak Allen-Anderson, Sally Frith and Gleanne Purcell-Brown appeared as the four Players.

Pippin features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) and a book by Roger O Hirson. The concert was directed by Jonathan O’Boyle, with musical direction by Chris Ma. It was choreographed by Joanna Goodwin, with set and costume design by Polly Sullivan, lighting by Jamie Platt, sound by Adam Fisher, orchestrations by Simon Nathan (based on original orchestration by Larry Hochman), casting by Jane Deitch and production by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Carter Dixon McGill Productions.

BroadwayHD will stream the world premiere of Pippin 50th Anniversary Concert from Thursday 13 March.

Watch some of the cast performing at the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards!