People, Places and Things and Vanya set for back-to-back streaming premieres on National Theatre at Home

This will also mark the digital debut for People, Places and Things

The National Theatre has confirmed a worldwide double-streaming premiere for the critically acclaimed productions of People, Places and Things and Vanya next month.

Both shows will be screened on the National Theatre at Home service on Thursday, 19 September.

From 7pm (BST) global audiences will be able to watch Vanya, starring Andrew Scott. Simon Stephens’ adaptation of the Chekhov classic, directed by Sam Yates, received the full five stars from WhatsOnStage’s lead critic Sarah Crompton, who described the WhatsOnStage Award-winning production as a “great achievement” and Scott’s performance as “tour-de-force”.

Following this, from 9pm (BST), the NT and Headlong co-production of Duncan Macmillan’s People, Places and Things, directed by Jeremy Herrin will have its digital debut. The show, which has its final performance at the Trafalgar Theatre in the West End this weekend, also received a five-star WhatsOnStage review, being described as both a “provocative, illuminating drama” and a “must-see”.

After the premieres, the two productions will remain on the streaming platform for global subscribers. Both titles will also be available with captions, audio description and British Sign Language.