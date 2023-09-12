National Theatre to stream Fleabag, Hex, Best of Enemies and more on NT at Home platform

The National Theatre has unveiled its autumn season on the National Theatre at Home streaming platform, offering audiences the opportunity to enjoy their shows on-demand.

The season kicks off with the musical Hex, featuring a book by Tanya Ronder, music by Jim Fortune, and lyrics by Rufus Norris – available to stream now. Straight Line Crazy (The Bridge Theatre) has now become available for streaming in the United States, with Ralph Fiennes leading the cast in David Hare’s account of New York’s powerful figure, Robert Moses. On 10 October, James Graham’s award-winning drama Best of Enemies (Second Half Productions, Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Wessex Grove, Young Vic, and Headlong) arrives, starring David Harewood and Zachary Quinto as political rivals in 1968 America.

As part of their 60th-anniversary celebrations, a special worldwide release of Othello on YouTube is scheduled for 19 October. Giles Terera and Rosy McEwen lead as Othello and Desdemona in this production, and it will be available with audio description and British Sign Language. It will be accessible to audiences globally on 19 October, continuing until 22 October on YouTube, and until 26 October on NT at Home.

On 7 November, Fleabag (DryWhite, Soho Theatre, and Annapurna Theatre) arrives for UK viewers, featuring Phoebe Waller-Bridge. November also brings the National Theatre’s 2023 revival of The Corn is Green, with Nicola Walker playing Miss Moffatt. On 1 December, in celebration of National Theatre at Home’s third anniversary, two titles join the platform: the 2022 production of The Crucible at the National Theatre (with Erin Doherty and Brendan Coyle) and Grenfell: In the Words of Survivors, a verbatim play based on interviews with Grenfell Tower tragedy survivors.

All titles on National Theatre at Home offer captioning, with over 70 per cent also available with audio description and British Sign Language options.