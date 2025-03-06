Pantomime Awards nominees announced

The UK Pantomime Association has announced the nominees for the Pantomime Awards 2025. The ceremony will take place on Sunday 13 April at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, in partnership with Trafalgar Entertainment and ATG Entertainment.

A new award has been introduced this year in memory of Nigel Ellacott, who passed away in 2024. The Nigel Ellacott Special Recognition Award for Pantomime History, Tradition and Heritage honours his contributions to the art form, which included performing as Sister and Dame, designing costumes, writing scripts, and promoting pantomime. The Special Recognition Awards and the Outstanding Achievement Award will be announced at the event.

Tickets for the ceremony will go on sale soon, with further details to be announced. The UK Pantomime Association was founded in 2021 to explore, share, and celebrate pantomime. This year, 52 judges visited 216 venues to assess over 496 performances.