Olivier Awards – predictions for next week’s nominations

Olivier Awards nominations are almost upon us! With so many dazzling, daring and genre-defying productions likely vying for spots on the shortlist, we thought we’d throw up some interesting themes and talking points ahead of next Tuesday’s announcement, set to be one of the most discussed moments in UK theatre this year.

Major musical revivals

As has become a trend in recent years, the musical revival category remains hotly contested, with bold, revisionist takes on shows leading the conversation at a variety of awards ceremonies in recent months. Amongst them is, of course, Jamie Lloyd’s seven-time WhatsOnStage Award-winning, Broadway-bound Sunset Boulevard, a ravishingly radical take on a classic that was a technical and creative masterpiece. Up there, as well, is the immersive new twist on Guys and Dolls, which may end up marking the Bridge Theatre’s first year at the Oliviers. Slightly less radical though no less successful are the utterly sensational Charlie Stemp-led Crazy for You, as well as Timothy Sheader’s swansong production as artistic director of Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, La Cage aux Folles, both exuberantly authentic and devoted to their material. We’d be shocked not to see them get some love.

The National Theatre

It was such a monumental year of programming for the National – from Dear England to The Motive and the Cue or The Witches, each being big, well-received productions. With the first two already enjoying successful West End transfers (alongside Broadway hit Hadestown, which was also at the National half a decade ago), there’s a huge amount of buzz around the Thameside venue – especially after its big win last year for Standing at the Sky’s Edge. We’re expecting it to be a busy time for the National Theatre’s press office come Tuesday.

Digital innovation

One thing that’s happened time and again over the last year is technical wizardry being employed to great effect. As Joanna Woodward said on stage at the WhatsOnStage Awards last month, “without sound design, Sunset Boulevard star Tom Francis was just a strange man singing to himself on the street.” Speaking of Sunset Boulevard, it’s been a huge year for video – from Sunset Boulevard, to The Picture of Dorian Gray, to the gargantuan Stranger Things: The First Shadow. It almost feels time for a video design category – as the artform continues to push boundaries and enchant audiences with showstopping moments.

Familiar, yet different

It’s been a big year for shows based on existing material – be it books, films or even Netflix series. With Cold War, The Time Traveller’s Wife, The Little Big Things, A Little Life, Hamnet, The Witches, and, of course WhatsOnStage Award winner Stranger Things: The First Shadow all in the mix, Olivier voters may be drawn to material they already know has a proven track record, now delivered in exciting new forms.

New musicals

We’ve not seen such a densely packed longlist of eligible new musicals in a long time – which is bound to amount in some surprises or upsets. Shows receiving huge critical and audience love include The Little Big Things, Operation Mincemeat (which picked up a WhatsOnStage Award win last month), Just For One Day, Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York), Mrs Doubtfire, The Witches, A Strange Loop, Hadestown (we’re assuming, in its newly rewritten form, the show is eligible), and Next to Normal, which returns later this year. Olivier voters love shows that look destined for a long, healthy future life, so lots of these feel like frontrunners.

Solo show success

It’s been a big year for solo turns. Right the way back at the start of the year we had Shirley Valentine, led by the inimatable Sheridan Smith, with Andrew Scott’s blistering Vanya wrenching at hearts in all the right ways. Then you have to factor in Sarah Snook’s wizardry in The Picture of Dorian Gray, a hypnotic take from one of the world’s most exciting acting talents. All look like frontrunners.

Irish talent

After Paul Mescal’s win for A Streetcar Named Desire last year, it feels as though Irish talent hasn’t gone anywhere – a nod for Andrew Scott’s remarkable solo turn in Vanya feels inevitable, while it’d be great to see the work of someone like Alison Oliver, brilliant in Women, Beware the Devil, Portia Coughlan and Dancing at Lughnasa also recognised.

The Olivier Awards nominations will be revealed next Tuesday at 12pm via TikTok.