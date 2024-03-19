Oedipus with Mark Strong and Lesley Manville announces West End dates and details

Dates and details have been announced for Oedipus, Robert Icke’s new retelling of the classic Greek tale.

Starring in the show are Mark Strong (A View from the Bridge) and Lesley Manville (The Crown), playing Oedipus and Jocasta respectively, with the piece playing at Wyndham’s Theatre from 4 October 2024 to 5 January 2025.

Also announced today are the additional members of the creative team – Hildegard Bechtler (set design), Wojciech Dziedzic (costume design), Natasha Chivers (lighting design), Tom Gibbons (sound design), Tal Yarden (video design) and Julia Horan CDG (casting director).

Strong said today: “It’s an immense privilege to be returning to the West End in such incredible company – to take on this role opposite the incomparable Lesley Manville, and to reunite with Robert Icke, undoubtedly one of the great visionary directors currently on the world stage. Rob has brought the story bang up to date with the flair with which he approaches classic text, making his Oedipus a modern thriller for our times.”

Manville added: “I’m very excited to return to the West End and take on the role of Jocasta in Robert Icke’s extraordinary adaptation of Oedipus. It’s my first time performing a Greek tragedy and my first time working with the brilliant Mark Strong. Lucky me.”

Icke concluded: “I’m delighted to be bringing Oedipus to the West End, and am hugely looking forward to collaborating once more with the matchless Mark Strong and to get to work for the first time with the wonderful Lesley Manville.”

Across the run Sonia Friedman Productions will be offering 1000 tickets at £30 exclusively for those aged 30 and under.

Tickets for the run will be on sale tomorrow to the general public – so come back here to pick them up.