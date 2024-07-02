Notes From A Small Island tour with Les Dennis cancelled

The show will not be progressing

The stage production based on Bill Bryson’s famed memoir, Notes From A Small Island, will no longer take place.

Notes From A Small Island follows Bryson’s journey across Britain, capturing his affection for the country that produced Marmite and Gardeners’ Question Time. It spent three years on the Sunday Times bestsellers list and sold over two million copies. It had been due to star Les Dennis.

The producers said in a statement: “Unfortunately, the planned tour of Notes from a Small Island is unable to proceed. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and customers will be contacted by their point of purchase for a refund.”

Following its Richmond opening on 14 January 2025, the national tour had been due to visit numerous locations, including Nottingham, Glasgow, Norwich, Salford, Cardiff, Sheffield, Shrewsbury, Bromley, Malvern, Woking, Birmingham, Southend, Leicester, Brighton, Milton Keynes, Aberdeen, and Leeds.